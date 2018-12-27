Miron hires pair for corporate office, warehouse

Miron Construction recently welcomed two new employees to its corporate office and warehouse.

Adam Beranek will work as an industrial-project manager at Miron. In his role, Beranek will manage construction projects in the industrial market. His duties will have him dealing with project difficulties, as well as purchasing materials, drawing up and following project schedules, and monitoring and reporting on project finances.

Beranek graduated with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville and brings more than five years of experience to his new job.

Meanwhile, Stefan Palches has joined Miron as a warehouse-operations laborer. Palches’s responsibilities include gathering construction materials and packaging them and related tools for transport, loading and securing construction materials and distributing materials and tools to inspection and repair stations.

Palches brings nearly 10 years of experience to his new job.