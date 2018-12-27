Quantcast
Regulators ask attorney general to investigate Lodi water project

By: Associated Press December 27, 2018 8:54 am

LODI, Wis. (AP) — State utility regulators have asked the Wisconsin Department of Justice to investigate a waterworks project in Lodi after claiming the city lacked authorization to build it.

The Public Service Commission has notified Lodi’s city administrator about the request for the investigation into the construction of the $1.8 million booster station built earlier this year.

Lodi’s utility awarded a construction contract in February and submitted an application to the PSC in March. The State Journal says despite a warning from the PSC that approval was required before construction could start, the city began building the station in April.

