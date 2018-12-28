Evers picks former Navy captain to lead veterans agency (UPDATE)

By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov.-elect Tony Evers announced Friday that he has nominated a former U.S. Navy captain to head up the state’s troubled Department of Veterans Affairs.

Evers said during a news conference in Madison that he has picked Dane County Supervisor Mary Kolar to serve as secretary of the agency. Kolar spent 28 years on active duty in the Navy and has been vice president of the Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundation’s board. Since 2013, she has represented downtown Madison on the Dane County Board of Supervisors.

If nomination is confirmed by the state Senate, Kolar will take over an agency struggling to pay for veterans programs. Legislators have used tens of millions of dollars in surplus revenue from state veterans homes over the last decade to shore up the DVA’s veterans trust fund, an account that pays for veterans services and benefits. The account is paid for mostly using revenue from loan repayments, federal grants and veterans-museum sales, but loan repayments have been dwindling in the past 10 years.

DVA officials’ 2019-2021 budget request calls for shifting another $35.8 million from the homes to the trust fund. A Legislative Fiscal Bureau memo in September noted the transfer would place the homes in an $18.8 million deficit by the end of the next budget period, in mid-2021.

What’s more, a 2017 state audit found that the home in King hasn’t been able to keep nursing positions filled, leading to increases in overtime payouts. The audit came after The Capital Times published an investigation that revealed staff shortages, poor care and a culture of retaliation at the home.

Asked during the news conference how he and Kolar would pay for the trust account, Evers said he was confident Kolar would come up with a detailed plan. He didn’t elaborate. Kolar appeared alongside Evers but did not speak about the issue.

State Rep. Ken Skowronski and state Sen. Jerry Petrowski, Republicans who lead the Legislature’s veterans committees, didn’t reply to emails and voicemails seeking comments on Kolar’s appointment. A message left with the Wisconsin AMVETS chapter also wasn’t returned.

Evers also announced Friday that he had picked Kathy Blumenfeld to be secretary of the Department of Financial Institutions. Blumenfeld, an accountant, now works as an executive vice president of special operations wat TASC, a Madison-based benefits administration company.

Evers also said he had picked Brian Pahnke to serve as his state budget director. Pahnke is an assistant state schools superintendent who leads the Department of Public Instruction’s Division of Finance and Management. In his current position as state school superintendent, Evers has been Pahnke’s boss. Evers plans to step down as schools superintendent when he’s sworn in as governor Jan. 7.