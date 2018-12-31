Michigan’s road salt storage sites need work, report says

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — About half of Michigan’s road-salt warehouses are in poor condition.

The critique comes from the Michigan Department of Transportation and was included on Thursday in a report from the state auditor general.

In Michigan, road-salt buildings are owned by counties, but the department of transportation helps maintain them because part of the salt used in Michigan is spread on roads controlled by the state. There are 189 county storage sites. Forty-eight percent are in poor condition, 41 percent are good and 11 percent are fair.

The audit report says salt-storage buildings can be risky if they are not structurally sound. There also can be environmental harm when salt is regularly exposed to water.

Lawmakers have approved $5 million for the rehabilitation of salt-storage sites.