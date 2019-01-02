Advocate Aurora Health aims to power buildings entirely with renewable energy by 2030

Advocate Aurora Health plans to power its buildings entirely with renewable energy by 2030, a proposal that would touch on the system’s 27 hospitals and more than 500 outpatient-care sites in Wisconsin and Illinois.

The health system announced Wednesday that it would look at the financial feasibility of adding renewable-energy components to “all major” construction and renovation projects over the next decade.

Advocate Aurora would become the first health system in Illinois to pledge to power its buildings entirely with renewable energy. The health system plans to achieve this goal using a combination of on-site and off-site renewable electricity and purchased renewable-energy credits, as well as continuing to make its buildings more and more energy efficient.

In 2014, La Crosse-based Gunderson Health System became the first health system in the country to become “energy independent” by offsetting 100 percent of its energy use with locally produced renewable energy.

“Clean power produces clean air, and clean air helps save lives,” says Bill Santulli, chief operations officer of Advocate Aurora Health. “This commitment builds upon our strong track record of leadership in sustainability and environmental stewardship.”

Achieving this goal would reduce Advocate Aurora Health’s annual emissions of carbon dioxide by 392,657 metric tons, which would be tantamount to removing more than 84,000 passenger cars from the road each year, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency’s Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator.