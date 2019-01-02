Quantcast
BUILDING BLOCKS: Aspirus Riverview Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com January 2, 2019 10:59 am

This project will overhaul the Aspirus Riverveiw Hospital in Wisconsin Rapids. The project calls for an emergency-department addition to be built in the hospital's existing parking ramp and an elevator tower addition to built where its ambulance garage now stands.

