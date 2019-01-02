Milwaukee seeks consultant for overhaul of downtown bridge

The city of Milwaukee plans to open bids at the end of January for a project to rebuild the East Michigan Street vertical-lift bridge, which spans the Milwaukee River.

The city has put out a request for proposals seeking a consultant for the project. Responses are due on Jan. 25. The selected consultant would inspect the bridge and then eventually oversee the rehabilitation of the hydraulic-lift bridge, which was built in 1978.

The reconstruction of the Michigan Street bridge follows on similar work done recently to Milwaukee’s Wells Street Bridge. The Wells Street job, which took nine months to complete, added a bicycle lane to the lift bridge, which was built in 1985.

According to its RFP for the Michigan Street bridge, the city hopes to select a consultant on Feb. 20 and let the project contract on March 19. Construction is scheduled to begin in August and wrap up in June of 2020.

Plans call for rehabilitating the bridge’s structural, electrical, hydraulic and mechanical components and its operator’s house.