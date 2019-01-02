Quantcast
Trending
Home / TDR People / Miron names new director of construction innovation

Miron names new director of construction innovation

By: Daily Reporter Staff January 2, 2019 11:24 am

Miron Construction recently promoted Brian Athey to director of construction innovation.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo