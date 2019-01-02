Quantcast
MSI General’s Craig honored by alma mater

By: Daily Reporter Staff January 2, 2019 11:02 am

MSI General Vice President and Senior Project Executive Jay Craig was recently honored by his alma mater, the University of Kansas, with the with the Mildred Clodfelter Alumni Award.

