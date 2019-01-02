Quantcast
Tax practice joins Sikich office

By: Daily Reporter Staff January 2, 2019 2:25 pm

Professional services firm Sikich has expanded its presence in the Milwaukee area with the addition of Mick Goossen, Bill Nortman, Tammy Lindvig, Steve Grunewald, Rebecca Giombi and their tax practice.

