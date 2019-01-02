Whitmer seeks AG opinion on Great Lakes oil pipeline deal

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is asking the new state attorney general for a legal opinion on the constitutionality of a deal to run an oil pipeline beneath a crucial section of the Great Lakes.

The Democrat announced her request Wednesday, a day after writing to Attorney General Dana Nessel. Both Democrats took office on Tuesday and have expressed concerns about the agreement.

Nessel is happy to have a chance to weigh in on a law signed last month by former Gov. Rick Snyder, a Republican. The law established the Mackinac Straits Authority, which quickly backed the deal between the state and Canadian pipeline company Enbridge to drill a tunnel through bedrock below the channel that links Lakes Huron and Michigan.

A new segment of pipeline will be extended through the tunnel, replacing twin pipes built in 1953.