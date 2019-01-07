Quantcast
Trending
Home / Environment / AG opinion could bring broader regulation of shorelands

AG opinion could bring broader regulation of shorelands

By: Erika Strebel January 7, 2019 3:05 pm

Because of a recent legal opinion from the state attorney general, shoreland property in towns may be subject to broader regulation.

Tagged with:

About Erika Strebel

Erika Strebel is the law beat reporter for The Daily Reporter. She can be reached at 414-225-1825.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo