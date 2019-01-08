Quantcast
‘Don’t feed the fatberg’: Huge mass blocks English sewer

By: Associated Press January 8, 2019 8:57 am

A "fatberg", a mass of hardened fat, oil and baby wipes, measuring some 64 meters long, clogs a sewer in the town of Sidmouth, England. Removing the fatberg is expected to take about eight weeks. (South West Water via AP)

LONDON (AP) — A British official says a giant “fatberg” — a mass of hardened fat, oil and baby wipes measuring 64 meters long — has been found blocking a sewer in southwestern England.

Andrew Roantree of South West Water says it will “take our sewer team around eight weeks to dissect this monster in exceptionally challenging work conditions.”

He urged the public not to pour grease down the drain or flush baby wipes down the toilet, adding: “Don’t feed the fatberg.”

The revolting fat mass was discovered in drains in the coastal town of Sidmouth.

In 2017, a 250-meter fatberg was found in sewers beneath Whitechapel in east London. A chunk of that later went on display at the Museum of London, nestled inside transparent boxes.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

