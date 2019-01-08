Quantcast
Trending
Home / Environment / Milwaukee committee favors pausing deconstruction policy, after blight spread in 2018

Milwaukee committee favors pausing deconstruction policy, after blight spread in 2018

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com January 8, 2019 4:22 pm

After seeing the number of condemned properties increase in the city last year, Milwaukee officials voted on Tuesday to recommend postponement for a city policy requiring contractors to deconstruct rather than demolish historic houses.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo