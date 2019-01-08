Quantcast
Trending
Home / Construction / New study to examine incentives in contracting

New study to examine incentives in contracting

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires January 8, 2019 9:58 am

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has long used contractor incentives and disincentives to try to ensure the timely completion of certain road and bridge projects, but some local governments still have doubts about those carrot-and-stick policies.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo