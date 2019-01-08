Storm sweeps away beacon on Lake Michigan in Manitowoc

Quantcast
By: Associated Press January 8, 2019 11:05 am

Waves crash on Feb. 29, 2012, into the south pier breakwater by the Manitowoc Harbor in Manitowoc,. A storm has swept away the navigational beacon.. (Sue Pischke/Herald-Times Reporter via AP)

MANITOWOC, Wis. (AP) — A storm has swept away a navigational beacon on Lake Michigan in eastern Wisconsin.

High waves took out the South Pier Light Navigational Beacon near the Manitowoc lighthouse early Monday.

Witnesses told police they saw waves hitting the beacon until it collapsed.

Chief Eric Olson of the U.S. Coast Guard in Two Rivers told the Herald Times Reporter that heavy rains and gusty winds took out the beacon’s platform.

Olson said authorities don’t know where the tower went, but it most likely was pushed into Lake Michigan.

He says the Coast Guard will search for the beacon and will arrange to have another beacon installed at the pier.

