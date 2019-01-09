Explosives will collapse Bradley Center roof Sunday

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Demolition experts plan to blow the roof off the former home of the Milwaukee Bucks this weekend.

Crews overseen by Hunzinger Construction, of Brookfield, plan to collapse the BMO Harris Bradley Center roof into the arena’s seating bowl, making it easier to remove debris. The 30-year-old arena closed last summer and the Bucks have moved next door to the $524 million Fiserv Forum.

Work is in progress on demolishing the interior of the Bradley Center. The explosion on Sunday will mark major progress in removing the old arena. Herb Pundsack, project manager for Viet, the company overseeing the demolition, tells the Journal Sentinel the goal for the project is to keep everything within the structure of the Bradley Center before it’s removed.