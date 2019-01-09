Shopko supplier says retailer will soon file for bankruptcy

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (AP) — A pharmaceutical drug supplier to Shopko says the Wisconsin-based retail chain is expected to file for bankruptcy next week.

McKesson Corp. says it has supplied Shopko with $67 million worth of drugs since Nov. 11 but has not been paid since early December. McKesson this week asked a judge for a restraining order to keep Shopko from selling the medications it has been supplied with. A lawyer for McKesson, Jeff Garfinkle, said during a court hearing that Shopko is expected to file for bankruptcy protection on Jan. 15.

Press-Gazette Media says Shopko attorney Stephen Hackney says a restraining order would require the retailer to close its pharmacies and would harm patients who need the medications.

Brown County Circuit Judge William Atkinson rejected McKesson’s request. Neither Shopko, nor its parent company, Sun Capital Partners, returned calls for comment.