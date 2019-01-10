Wisconsin Assembly Republicans outline priorities to Evers

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Assembly Republicans are delivering what they are calling a “gesture of our goodwill” by saying they want to work with Gov. Tony Evers on reducing borrowing for road projects, among other things.

Assembly Republicans say in a letter delivered to Evers on Thursday that they want to work together not only on transportation but also income taxes and increasing funding for public schools.

Republicans say the first bill they intend to pass is a state-level guarantee stipulating that people with pre-existing health conditions can’t be denied insurance.

Evers has many of the same priorities, but supports different measures to achieve the goals.

For example, Evers wants to cut income taxes by 10 percent. But he wants to pay for the reduction by lowering a tax break for corporations, something Republicans oppose.