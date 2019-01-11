Quantcast
Kimberly Clark notifies state it will close plant by May 31

By: Associated Press January 11, 2019 2:19 pm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Kimberly-Clark Corp. has notified Gov. Tony Evers’ administration that it will close its plant in Neenah by May 31.

The Department of Workforce Development announced on Thursday that the paper products giant had provided it with a workforce-reduction notice.

The plant’s closing was first announced a year ago. Kimberly-Clark had also initially said it planned to close a larger plant employing about 400 people nearby in Fox Crossing, but decided to keep it open after then-Gov. Scott Walker’s administration executed a $28 million deal to save it.

Kimberly-Clark says 74 workers will lose their jobs at the Neenah non-wovens plant between March 15 and March 29, and the rest of the positions will be eliminated by the end of May. About 100 people work at the plant.

