Shopko announces closure of 6 more stores in Wisconsin

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Shopko has announced plans to close six more stores in Wisconsin.

The Wisconsin-based retailer announced late last year that it was closing 39 stores in 19 states by the end of February.

The Green Bay Press Gazette reports that it has added to the list stores in Appleton, Grafton, La Crosse, Menasha, Seymour and Sussex. Before, it had announced only one Wisconsin closing, in Mauston.

The Green Bay-area department store chain operates about 360 stores in 24 states. Shopko has said the closings are being dictated by the long-term outlook on profits, sales trends and growth prospects.

Shopko intends to seek bankruptcy protection from creditors next week.