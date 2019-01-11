Quantcast
Walz: Decision on proceeding with Line 3 lawsuit will be his

By: Associated Press January 11, 2019 2:16 pm

By STEVE KARNOWSKI, Associated Press

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz says his new administration will be “actively engaged” on contentious natural-resources issues, including the Enbridge Energy’s plan to replace its aging Line 3 oil pipeline across northern Minnesota.

Speaking to reporters on Friday at an annual Department of Natural Resources conference, Walz said he has asked his team to review a lawsuit filed by the previous governor challenging the Public Utilities Commission’s decision to approve the Enbridge project.

Walz says he wants to understand why Dayton’s Commerce Department felt the process was insufficient and that it needed to turn to the courts. The governor said he will make the ultimate decision about proceeding with the case but will take advice from others.

