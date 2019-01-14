Gov. Evers tours WRTP/Big Step, seeks to support entrepreneurs

MADISON (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers wants to place a priority on having the state’s economic-development agency work with entrepreneurs and support innovation.

Evers announced on Monday that Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation will have a new committee dedicated to helping entrepreneurs.

Evers said the new committee will work with existing programs to support startup accelerators, seed capital funds, microgrants, investment tax credits and technology-development loans.

Mark Hogan, the head of WEDC, says he looks forward to working with the committee to “develop new and innovative ways to enhance our increasingly vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem.”

The Republican-controlled Legislature last month passed a law limiting Evers’ control over WEDC until September.

Evers has been critical of the agency, but says he won’t use his first budget to propose doing away with it.

Later on Monday, Evers toured the Milwaukee offices of WRTP/Big Step, an organization that helps provide training to people who want to work in the trades and other occupations. Evers was joined in his visit by Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Caleb Frostman, Evers’ nominee to be secretary of the Department of Workforce Development.