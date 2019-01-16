BUILDING BLOCKS: Uline Warehouse Stage with Miller Lite

Quantcast
By: Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com January 16, 2019 12:22 pm

The new Uline Warehouse Stage with Miller Lite will be just the latest project in a massive overhaul of the Summerfest grounds at Henry Maier Festival Park. Recent years have seen quite a bit of work take place on the festival ground’s north end. Among the projects completed in time for Summerfest 2018 were a new north gate and plaza and the construction of the U.S. Cellular Connection stage and Klement’s Sausage & Beer Garden.

About Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com

Dan Shaw is the associate editor at The Daily Reporter. He can be reached at dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com or at 414-225-1807.

