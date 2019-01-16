Quantcast
De Pere’s Performa announces new hires, names Mancl director of engineering

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com January 16, 2019 4:50 pm

De Pere-based architecture and engineering firm Performa recently announced several new hires and a promotion. They include: Tyler Mancl, P.E. joins the management team at Performa as director of engineering, leading the engineering group. Tyler joined Performa in 2016. Tyler is an HVAC engineer at Performa. He is a natural leader who believes in helping people reach their full ...

