Evers says he will take ‘first step’ toward pot legalization

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Tony Evers says he will most likely include a “first step” toward legalizing medical marijuana in his first state budget proposal.

Wispolitics.com reported on Wednesday that Evers made the comment in response to a question after meeting with board members of the Wisconsin Technology Council on Tuesday.

Evers was asked about his views on marijuana and said he favors legalization but doesn’t want to rush it.

Evers says his budget proposal will likely start the process of legalizing medical marijuana and take other steps toward full legalization, such as possibly calling for a statewide referendum.

Evers says he would sign a legalization bill but “I just want to make sure we do it correctly.”

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, a Republican, has said he doesn’t support legalizing medical marijuana, but Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, also a Republican, has said he’s open to it.