Quantcast
Trending
Home / TDR People / Kahler Slater moves Madison offices to Williamson Street

Kahler Slater moves Madison offices to Williamson Street

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com January 16, 2019 4:50 pm

Design firm Kahler Slater has relocated its Madison office from Capitol Square to 722 Williamson St., a move that allows the firm to grow its Madison team. Kahler Slater recently celebrated their 110th anniversary, with a presence in Madison for 30 years. The Madison office supports their clients through architecture, interior design, environmental branding and strategic advisory services ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo