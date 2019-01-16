Quantcast
Home / TDR People / Lakeland Builders names JFK Design Build’s Jeff Burg 2019 president

Lakeland Builders names JFK Design Build’s Jeff Burg 2019 president

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com January 16, 2019 4:46 pm

Lakeland Builders Association, a trade group serving the building industry in southeast Wisconsin  has named Jeff Burg, president and owner of Oconomowoc-based JFK Design Build, as their 2019 President. Burg succeeds Dave Molenda who finished his one-year term. Lakeland Builders Association has a board of directors comprised of notable area builders, contractors and business people. They are responsible ...

