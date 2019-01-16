Quantcast
Sherlock joins Madisen Maher as architectural intern

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com January 16, 2019 4:47 pm

Madisen Maher Architects has hired Jessica Sherlock as a part-time architectural intern to help with new projects, design standards and presentation materials.  The soon-to-be graduate will gain part of the experience needed for her license, after graduating with a master’s degree in architecture from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in May. Prior to joining MMA, Sherlock graduated from ...

