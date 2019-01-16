Shopko files for bankruptcy protection

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin-based retail chain Shopko Stores has filed for bankruptcy protection as it makes plans to close more stores.

The company says excessive debt and pressure from competitors are forcing it to seek protection from creditors. Shopko is reporting its assets are worth less than $1 billion and that it has liabilities of between $1 billion and $10 billion.

Shopko says it plans to continue operating through a Chapter 11 reorganization after securing $480 million worth of financing from a group of lenders led by Wells Fargo Bank. The financing will allow Shopko to continue to pay employees, vendors and suppliers.

The retailer, which has its headquarters near Green Bay, says it will close 38 more stores. Last month, it announced plans to close about 40 of its more than 300 stores throughout the country.