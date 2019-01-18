Quantcast
Trending
Home / Environment / Tribe appeals rejection of its challenge to mining permit

Tribe appeals rejection of its challenge to mining permit

By: Associated Press January 18, 2019 6:40 am

KESHENA, Wis. (AP) — A native tribe is appealing a federal judge’s dismissal of its challenge to a state permit for a zinc and gold mine planned for the Michigan Upper Peninsula.

The Menominee Indian Tribe of Wisconsin contends the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency wrongly allowed Michigan to handle permitting for Aquila Resources’ Back Forty project. The mine would be near the Menominee River and the Wisconsin line.

The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality issued the final required permit in June.

U.S. District Judge William Griesbach in December rejected the tribe’s lawsuit. The tribe said on Thursday it’s asking the Seventh U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to overturn the ruling.

The tribe contends the project would harm the river and destroy burial grounds and cultural sites.

Aquila’s Chantae Lessard says the company will protect the environment and cultural resources.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo