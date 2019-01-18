Quantcast
Trending
Home / Government / With millions in deferred projects, Milwaukee County seeks authority to raise, reclaim money

With millions in deferred projects, Milwaukee County seeks authority to raise, reclaim money

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com January 18, 2019 3:06 pm

As Milwaukee County officials try to work their way out of a serious financial entanglement, they're considering turning to the state for money they contend is needed to make long-needed repairs at public parks, build a new justice center and meet other costly obligations.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo