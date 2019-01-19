Flood-prone Rock Springs and La Valle libraries recovering

By BARRY ADAMS, Wisconsin State Journal

ROCK SPRINGS, Wis. (AP) — In the book “Winter is Here,” the Madison children’s author Kevin Henkes tells of the changes that occur when snow flies, ponds freeze, icicles form and the landscape turns white.

A book about flooding from Henkes would be helpful, too, since it might explain to young readers like Salem Labrec, 4, and Aiden Lemke, 3, why their weekly story time now must take place in the basement of St. John’s Lutheran Church rather than the actual Rock Springs Public Library, in the lower level of the Rock Springs Memorial Community Center.

“It’s less than what we had but we’re trying to see what we can do. It hasn’t been easy,” Katie Schofield, the library director, recently told the Wisconsin State Journal. “In my mind, I’m kind of looking at this time to reevaluate and look at our strategic plan and see what the community needs from us and what we can do to serve the community. I want to use this time as best we can, even though we’re not able to offer full services, and rethink what a library is.”

When the Baraboo River swelled in late August, this small Sauk County village’s business district was again flooded. The disaster was in many ways just as bad as the historic floods that hit the village in June 2008. Now, though, local officials are talking about moving the library and village offices to higher ground.

Village offices, which had been in a space next door to the library, are now in the local fire station. Meanwhile, nearly every other building in the downtown is shut down. The Coach House bar and restaurant is out of business, while the Flood Zone bar, the Clement Auto Repair and the Post Office remain closed.

C.J.’s Rock N Stop, a convenience store with a large grocery selection offering fresh produce from a small refrigerator, was closed for 10 days but only because the store’s gas pumps had been short-circuited. The building, however, is elevated and was spared any water damage, said Lois Brimmer, a clerk at the store for the past six years.

“We’re it,” said Brimmer, as she assessed the state of the downtown. “It just seems like it’s a dead ghost town. We still get our car traffic but it’s rather quiet in town.”

It could be months before the library here has a permanent home. Most of its collection is in storage at the Reedsburg State Bank, while furniture and some toys, like Legos, are being stored on the second floor of the Community Center. For story time and a once-a-week after-school instruction, the library since mid-October has been using the church basement just up a nearby hill.

Starting on Jan. 14, the library will be open from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays.

The same week will likewise mark a step forward for the La Valle Public Library, which also reopened Jan. 14 after being flooded in late August. As happened in Rock Springs, the water that hit the village of La Valle came from the Baraboo River. In La Valle, though, library employees had to deal with an additional disaster: An upstream dam in Hillsboro failed during the storm, allowing a wave of floodwater to inundate the village. The library, standing next to the fire station, lost all of the books on the bottom three of its shelves.

On a recent day, the library smelled of bleach as Vera Mihlbauer, a member of the local library board, used a rag to clean bookends and other shelving components while wearing rubber gloves. The floors, which had been full of sludge, have been cleaned or replaced, and computer workstations have been rebuilt.

The $200,000 building itself is the product of another flood, one that hit the village in June 2008, damaging the library’s former space in a one-room schoolhouse. The library lost 1,000 books in 2008 and didn’t reopen until February 2010.

Morgan said she’s thankful the wait won’t be quite so long this time.

“I love this little library,” Morgan said. “Even though we’re small, our offerings are really special.”

Even so, more than 10,000 books were destroyed in the latest flood, and carpeting and furniture has had to be replaced. After learning of the damage, the Madison law firm Kramer, Elkins & Watt decided to give the library a reception desk that it had first planned to sell. Scores of other people, as well as the South Central Library System, have step forward with donations of books.

“People have been unbelievably generous,” said Cindy Morgan, who has been library director for all of seven weeks but has worked at the library both as a volunteer and an assistant. “We’ve gotten books from Minnesota and from all over the state. Really, more than we can keep up with in terms of sorting. We have thousands of unsorted books that our little staff just hasn’t had time for. So we’re going to have quite a good-looking children’s library when all is said and done.”