Minnesota State Fair board OKs nearly $20M in improvements

By: Associated Press January 21, 2019 1:40 pm

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The board of managers of the Minnesota State Fair has approved nearly $20 million in improvements and maintenance projects for the fairgrounds.

Of that amount, $16 million is earmarked for a new exhibit complex on the North End of the fairgrounds and $3.4 million for maintenance projects.

The North End development is under construction. The centerpiece is a new structure with a 12,000-square-foot exhibit hall.

Improvements and maintenance projects approved for the coming year include stall upgrades in the Swine Barn, the installation of a overheard cover for the Exercise Ring in the livestock area, and improvements to the restrooms in the Lee & Rose Warner Coliseum.

The board also approved a $1 increase in admission fees for the 2019 fair. Admission prices were last adjusted two years ago.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

