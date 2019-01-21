Quantcast
Trending
Home / Today's News / Survey: Milwaukee-area companies optimistic about 2019 economy, but less so than last year

Survey: Milwaukee-area companies optimistic about 2019 economy, but less so than last year

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com January 21, 2019 3:57 pm

Businesses in Milwaukee are still largely optimistic about the local economy in 2019, according to a survey from the Metropolitan Milwaukee Association of Commerce, but such confidence appears to be weakening. The business group polled 98 Milwaukee-area companies on their expectations for sales, profits, capital expenditures, employment and other signs of economic strength in the first ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo