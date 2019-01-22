Quantcast
Largest Minn. minority-owned contractor regrouping amid trouble with cash flow

Largest Minn. minority-owned contractor regrouping amid trouble with cash flow

January 22, 2019

Even though the largest minority-owned contractor in Minnesota is struggling with cash-flow troubles, the founder and chairman of the company says he’s “bullish” about the future, hinting that now might be time for a new business plan.

