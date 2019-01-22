Quantcast
Miller Park won’t be called Miller Park in 2021

By: Associated Press January 22, 2019 11:13 am

FILE - In this April 2, 2018, file photo, fans tailgate in the parking lot of Miller Park before a home opener baseball game between the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals, in Milwaukee. The Brewers' home ballpark will be renamed when MillerCoors' naming rights expire following the 2020 season. MillerCoors said in a statement Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019, the rights to Miller Park will go to American Family Insurance beginning in 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

Fans tailgate in the parking lot of Miller Park before the 2018 home opener in Milwaukee. The Brewers’ home ballpark will be renamed when MillerCoors’ naming rights expire following the 2020 season. MillerCoors said in a statement Tuesday the rights to Miller Park will go to American Family Insurance beginning in 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers’ home ballpark will be renamed when MillerCoors’ naming rights expire following the 2020 season.

MillerCoors said in a statement Tuesday the rights to Miller Park will go to American Family Insurance beginning in 2021. MillerCoors said American Family pitched the Brewers “an incredibly rich offer” for future naming rights to the ballpark.

The Brewers scheduled a 2 p.m. news conference to make what the club says is a “major business announcement.”

Miller Park, with its convertible roof, was opened in 2001 and replaced Milwaukee County Stadium.

Leave a Reply

