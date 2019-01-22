Miller Park won’t be called Miller Park in 2021
By: Associated Press
January 22, 2019
11:13 am
Fans tailgate in the parking lot of Miller Park before the 2018 home opener in Milwaukee. The Brewers’ home ballpark will be renamed when MillerCoors’ naming rights expire following the 2020 season. MillerCoors said in a statement Tuesday the rights to Miller Park will go to American Family Insurance beginning in 2021. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers’ home ballpark will be renamed when MillerCoors’ naming rights expire following the 2020 season.
MillerCoors said in a statement Tuesday the rights to Miller Park will go to American Family Insurance beginning in 2021. MillerCoors said American Family pitched the Brewers “an incredibly rich offer” for future naming rights to the ballpark.
The Brewers scheduled a 2 p.m. news conference to make what the club says is a “major business announcement.”
Miller Park, with its convertible roof, was opened in 2001 and replaced Milwaukee County Stadium.
