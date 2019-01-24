Actuant to focus on industrial tools, services

Menomonee Falls-based Actuant Corp. has announced that the company intends to solely focus on its Industrial Tools and Services segment and pursue a standalone strategy as a pure-play industrial tools and services company.

To achieve its objective, and consistent with its recent sale of Precision-Hayes and announced intent to sell the Cortland U.S. business, the company has initiated a process to maximize the value of its remaining Engineered Components and Systems segment through a potential divestiture of the segment.

Actuant’s IT&S segment serves a range of end markets through its primary business, Enerpac, which produces high-force hydraulic tools and equipment for industrial and infrastructure applications. IT&S also provides maintenance, repair and leak sealing products and services for global oil and gas and power generation customers.

Actuant’s remaining EC&S segment primarily serves on and off-highway OEMs with system-critical motion, actuation and control solutions. This segment goes to market under the CrossControl, Maximatecc, Elliott Manufacturing, Gits Manufacturing, Power-Packer and Weasler Engineering brands.