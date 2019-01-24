Dangerous wind chills settle into region

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Dangerously cold temperatures are descending on parts of the Upper Midwest.

The National Weather Service issued a wind-child advisory overnight on Thursday for Wisconsin, Minnesota, the Dakotas and several other states where temperatures were expected to plunge to 30 below. The weather service said wind-chill temperatures could cause frostbite in as little as 10 minutes.

The deep freeze led organizers of the Winter Carnival in Minnesota to cancel their parade through downtown St. Paul and other events on Thursday night.

In South Dakota, cold weather prompted the city of Sioux Falls to close six outdoor skating rinks and warming houses.

Forecasters say the frigid weather will stick around. Even by next Wednesday, the high in Wisconsin was expected to be minus 1.