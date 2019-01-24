Quantcast
Low bids come in for Foxconn-related water, sewer jobs

By: Dan Shaw, dan.shaw@dailyreporter.com January 24, 2019 1:54 pm

Local officials in Racine County have received low bids for water-main and sewer work related to the massive factory Foxconn Technology Group is building in the village of Mount Pleasant.

