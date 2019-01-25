Quantcast
Conditional Use: High court to weigh in on permitting dispute

Conditional Use: High court to weigh in on permitting dispute

By: Erika Strebel January 25, 2019 7:50 am

When local officials placed additional insurance requirements on Enbridge Energy Co. in 2015 as part of granting a conditional-use permit for a pipeline project in northeast Dane County, company officials were quick to file an appeal.

