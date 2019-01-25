Quantcast
Construction Law Directory

By: Rick Benedict January 25, 2019 7:50 am

Dillon J. Ambrose
Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-225-1410
Email: dambrose@dkattorneys.com
Website: www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Construction Litigation, Environmental Law

Jonas B. Bednarek
Hurley Burish, S.C.
33 E. Main St. Suite 400
Madison, WI 53703
Phone: 608-257-0945
Email: jbednarek@hurleyburish.com
Website: www.hurleyburish.com
Practice Areas: Criminal Defense in State and Federal Court, OWI/DUI Defense, Appeals

Marcus J. Berghahn
Hurley Burish, S.C.
33 E. Main St. Suite 400
Madison, WI 53703
Phone: 608-257-0945
Email: mberghahn@hurleyburish.com
Website: www.hurleyburish.com
Practice Areas: Criminal Defense in State and Federal Courts at both the Trial and Appellate Level, Appeals, Internal investigations, University Disciplinary Proceedings

James E. Braza
Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-225-1421
Email: jbraza@dkattorneys.com
Website: www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Construction Transactions and Litigation, Insurance Coverage Disputes, Arbitration and other Alternative Dispute Resolution Proceedings

Mark D. Burish
Hurley Burish, S.C.
33 E. Main St. Suite 400
Madison, WI 53703
Phone: 608-257-0945
Email: mburish@hurleyburish.com
Website: www.hurleyburish.com
Practice Areas: Estate Planning, Family Law, Real Estate, Probate
and Probate Litigation, Corporate and Business Law, Wills and Revocable Living Trusts

Louis B. Butler, Jr.
DeWitt LLP
13845 Bishop’s Drive, Suite 300
Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005
Phone: 262-754-2886
Email: lbb@dewittllp.com
Website: www.dewittllp.com
Practice Areas: Construction Industry, Environmental Law, Litigation

Peyton B. Engel
Hurley Burish, S.C.
33 E. Main St. Suite 400
Madison, WI 53703
Phone: 608-257-0945
Email: pengel@hurleyburish.com
Website: www.hurleyburish.com
Practice Areas: Civil Litigation, Investigation, Consultation and Testimony, Internet and Computer Forensic Analysis, Representation of Licensed Professionals, Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP)

Andrew W. Erlandson
Hurley Burish, S.C.
33 E. Main St. Suite 400
Madison, WI 53703
Phone: 608-257-0945
Email: aerlandson@hurleyburish.com
Website: www.hurleyburish.com
Practice Areas: Civil and Commercial Disputes, Shareholder Disputes, Business Law, Intellectual Property, Business Torts, Probate Disputes and
Will Contests

Patrick J. Fiedler
Hurley Burish, S.C.
33 E. Main St. Suite 400
Madison, WI 53703
Phone: 608-257-0945
Email: pfiedler@hurleyburish.com
Website: www.hurleyburish.com
Practice Areas: Mediation and Arbitration in Civil and Family Cases, Independent Investigator Performing Witness Interviews

SEAN FRYE
Axley Attorneys
N20W22981 Watertown Road
Waukesha, WI 53086
Phone: 262.409.2287
Email: sfrye@axley.com
Website: www.axley.com
Practice Areas: Environmental, Water Law, DOT

DON GALLO
Axley Attorneys
N20W22981 Watertown Road
Waukesha, WI 53086
Phone: 262-409-2283
Email: dgallo@axley.com
Website: www.axley.com
Practice Areas: Environmental, Regulatory Compliance, DNR

SAUL GLAZER
Axley Attorneys
2 E. Mifflin Street, Ste. 200
Madison, WI 53703
Phone: 608-260-2473
Email: sglazer@axley.com
Website: www.axley.com
Practice Areas: Construction Defect, Construction Mediation, Lien Claims, Employment Matters

Shawn M. Govern
DeWitt LLP
13845 Bishop’s Drive, Suite 300
Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005
Phone: 262-754-2867
Email: smg@dewittllp.com
Website: www.dewittllp.com
Practice Areas: Bankruptcy, Business, Construction Industry, Litigation, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Land Use & Construction, Trusts & Estates

Robert W. Habich
Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-225-1474
Email: rhabich@dkattorneys.com
Website: www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Commercial Finance, Construction, Corporate, Mergers and Acquisitions, Real Estate

Aaron E. Hall
Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-225-1411
Email: ahall@dkattorneys.com
Website: www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Construction, Commercial Litigation, Insurance
Coverage Disputes

MICHEAL HAHN
Axley Attorneys
2 E. Mifflin Street, Ste. 200
Madison, WI 53703
Phone: 608-260-2483
Email: mhahn@axley.com
Website: www.axley.com
Practice Areas: OSHA/MSHA, Water Law, Frac Sand Mining

John W. Hein
Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-225-1418
Email: jhein@dkattorneys.com
Website: www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Commercial Litigation, Real Estate

TOM HOFBAUER
Axley Attorneys
N20W22981 Watertown Road
Waukesha, WI 53086
Phone: 262.409.2279
Email: thofbauer@axley.com
Website: www.axley.com
Practice Areas: Construction Defect, Construction Mediation/Arbitration

Stephen P. Hurley
Hurley Burish, S.C.
33 E. Main St. Suite 400
Madison, WI 53703
Phone: 608-257-0945
Email: shurlely@hurleyburish.com
Website: www.hurleyburish.com
Practice Areas: Criminal Defense in State and Federal Court, Complex Civil Litigation in State and Federal Court, Employment Law

Kimberly A. Hurtado
Hurtado & Zimmerman
1011 N. Mayfair Rd., Suite 204
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
Phone: 414-727-6250
Email: khurtado@hzattys.com
Website: www.hzattys.com
Practice Areas: Construction Law, Real Estate Law, Public Finance Law

Christopher J. Jaekels
Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-225-1409
Email: cjaekels@dkattorneys.com
Website: www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Construction Transactions, Real Estate, Land Use, Zoning, Corporate Regulatory, Environmental Law

Andrea G. Jahimiak
Hurtado & Zimmerman
1011 N. Mayfair Rd., Suite 204
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
Phone: 414-727-6250
Email: ajahimiak@hzattys.com
Website: www.hzattys.com
Practice Areas: Construction Law, Dispute Resolution, Business Law

Olivia M. Kelley
DeWitt LLP
13845 Bishop’s Drive, Suite 300
Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005
Phone: 262-754-2863
Email: omk@dewittllp.com
Website: www.dewittllp.com
Practice Areas: Business, Construction Industry, Litigation, Real Estate, Land Use & Construction, Tax & Tax Advocacy

Bryan T. Kroes
Hurtado & Zimmerman
1011 N. Mayfair Rd., Suite 204
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
Phone: 414-727-6250
Email: bkroes@hzattys.com
Website: www.hzattys.com
Practice Areas: Construction Law, Real Estate Law, Public Finance Law

William E. McCardell
DeWitt LLP
2 East Mifflin Street, Suite 600
Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Phone: 608-252-9353
Email: wem@dewittllp.com
Website: www.dewittllp.com
Practice Areas: Business, Construction Industry, Labor & Employment Relations, Litigation, Mining & Natural Resources Industry, Real Estate, Land Use & Construction, Transportation & Logistics Industry

Matthew R. McClean
Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-225-1420
Email: mmcclean@dkattorneys.com
Website: www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Construction and Commercial Litigation, Insurance Coverage Disputes, Environmental Law

Deborah C. Meiners
DeWitt LLP
2 East Mifflin Street, Suite 600
Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Phone: 608-252-9266
Email: dcm@dewittllp.com
Website: www.dewittllp.com
Practice Areas: Appeals, Construction Industry, Insurance, Labor & Employment Relations, Litigation, Title Insurance Litigation
Elizabeth K. Miles
Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-225-1491
Email: emiles@dkattorneys.com
Website: www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Construction Litigation, Environmental Law

John C. Mitby
Hurley Burish, S.C.
33 E. Main St. Suite 400
Madison, WI 53703
Phone: 608-257-0945
Email: jmitby@hurleyburish.com
Website: www.hurleyburish.com
Practice Areas: Business and Corporate Law, Class Action, Commercial Litigation, Insurance Claims, Real Estate, Municipal Law, Employment Law, Contract Negotiation and Drafting, Construction Contracts and Insurance Issues, Mergers, Acquisitions and Business Reorganizations, Tax Exempt and Nonprofit, Elder Care Law

DANIEL J. O’BRIEN
Halling & Cayo, S.C.
320 E Buffalo St., #700
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-206-6689
Email: djo@hallingcayo.com
Website: www.hallingcayo.com
Practice Areas: Collection of Accounts Receivable, Litigation of AIA Contract Disputes, Building Defect Claims, and Sub-Contractor Disputes, Perfection, Execution, and Litigation of Construction Lien Rights, Insurance Coverage Disputes

MITCH OLSON
Axley Attorneys
2 E. Mifflin Street, Ste. 200
Madison, WI 53703
Phone: 608-283-6724
Email: molson@axley.com
Website: www.axley.com
Practice Areas: Aggregate Permitting, Frac Sand Mining, Environmental Regulation & Disputes

Brian J. Pfeil
Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-225-1414
Email: bpfeil@dkattorneys.com
Website: www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Construction, Commercial Finance

Ronald R. Ragatz
DeWitt LLP
2 East Mifflin Street, Suite 600
Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Phone: 608-252-9351
Email: rrr@dewittllp.com
Website: www.dewittllp.com
Practice Areas: Bankruptcy, Business, Construction Industry, Environmental Law, Litigation, Title Insurance Litigation

David E. Saperstein
Hurley Burish, S.C.
33 E. Main St. Suite 400
Madison, WI 53703
Phone: 608-257-0945
Email: dsaperstein@hurleyburish.com
Website: www.hurleyburish.com
Practice Areas: Criminal Defense, OWI/DUI Defense, Appeals

Susan G. Schellinger
Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-225-1492
Email: sschellinger@dkattorneys.com
Website: www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Construction and Commercial Litigation, Insurance Coverage Disputes, Arbitration and other Alternative Dispute Resolution Proceedings
Daniel J. Schlichting
Hurley Burish, S.C.
33 E. Main St. Suite 400
Madison, WI 53703
Phone: 608-257-0945
Email: dschlic@hurleyburish.com
Website: www.hurleyburish.com
Practice Areas: Business law, Estate Planning, Family Law, Representing Individuals in Family Law Proceedings

Sarah E. Schuchardt
Hurley Burish, S.C.
33 E. Main St. Suite 400
Madison, WI 53703
Phone: 608-257-0945
Email: sschuchardt@hurleyburish.com
Website: www.hurleyburish.com
Practice Areas: Criminal Defense, Family Law, Liquor Licensing

Megan A. Senatori
DeWitt LLP
2 East Mifflin Street, Suite 600
Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Phone: 608-252-9395
Email: ms@dewittllp.com
Website: www.dewittllp.com
Practice Areas: Appeals, Litigation, Construction Industry

Brian R. Smigelski
DeWitt LLP
13845 Bishop’s Drive, Suite 300
Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005
Phone: 262-754-2844
Email: brs@dewittllp.com
Website: www.dewittllp.com
Practice Areas: Construction Industry, Labor & Employment Relations, Litigation, Real Estate, Land Use & Construction

Elizabeth L. Spencer
Hurley Burish, S.C.
33 E. Main St. Suite 400
Madison, WI 53703
Phone: 608-257-0945
Email: spencer@hurleyburish.com
Website: www.hurleyburish.com
Practice Areas: Business Law, Intellectual Property, Contract Negotiation and Drafting, Employment Law, Real Estate, Estate Planning

Ryan M. Spott
Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-225-1478
Email: rspott@dkattorneys.com
Website: www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Construction, Corporate, Municipal Law, Real Estate

BUCK SWEENEY
Axley Attorneys
2 E. Mifflin Street, Ste. 200
CMadison, WI 53703
Phone: 608-283-6743
Email: csweeney@axley.com
Website: www.axley.com
Practice Areas: OSHA/MSHA, Contracts, Environmental, Lien Claims, Trucking/Transportation, DOT, Permitting/Licensing, Frac Sand Mining

SEAN M. SWEENEY
Halling & Cayo, S.C.
320 E Buffalo St., #700
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-206-6689
Email: sms@hallingcayo.com
Website: www.hallingcayo.com
Practice Areas: Collection of Accounts Receivable, Litigation of AIA Contract Disputes, Building Defect Claims, and Sub-Contractor Disputes, Perfection, Execution, and Litigation of Construction Lien Rights, Insurance Coverage Disputes.

Joseph E. Tierney IV
Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-225-1471
Email: jtierney@dkattorneys.com
Website: www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Real Estate, Construction, Corporate Law

Michael Van Someren
Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-225-1433
Email: mvansomeren@dkattorneys.com
Website: www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Construction, Corporate, Real Estate

Anthony R. Varda
DeWitt LLP
2 East Mifflin Street, Suite 600
Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Phone: 608-252-9334
Email: arv@dewittllp.com
Website: www.dewittllp.com
Practice Areas: Construction Industry, Litigation, Real Estate, Land Use & Construction, Title Insurance Litigation, Transportation & Logistics Industry

Thomas S. Vercauteren
Hurley Burish, S.C.
33 E. Main St. Suite 400
Madison, WI 53703
Phone: 608-257-0945
Email: tvercauteren@hurleyburish.com
Website: www.hurleyburish.com
Practice Areas: Estate Planning, Probate, Tax Law, Special Needs Planning, Trust Administration, Real Estate and Business

Ted A. Warpinski
Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
318 S. Washington St., Suite 300
Green Bay, WI 54301
Phone: 920-431-2236
Email: twarpinski@dkattorneys.com
Website: www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Construction, Environmental Law

Ryan M. Wiesner
Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-225-1443
Email: rwiesner@dkattorneys.com
Website: www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Construction Industry, Litigation

Lisa Kleiner Wood
Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-225-1416
Email: lwood@dkattorneys.com
Website: www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Construction Transactions, Commercial and Residential Real Estate, Mergers and Acquisitions

Brian R. Zimmerman
Hurtado & Zimmerman
1011 N. Mayfair Rd., Suite 204
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
Phone: 414-727-6250
Email: bzimmerman@hzattys.com
Website: www.hzattys.com
Practice Areas: Construction Law, Real Estate Law, Public Finance Law

