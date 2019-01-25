Construction Law Directory

Dillon J. Ambrose
Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-225-1410
Email: dambrose@dkattorneys.com
Website: www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Construction Litigation, Environmental Law
Jonas B. Bednarek
Hurley Burish, S.C.
33 E. Main St. Suite 400
Madison, WI 53703
Phone: 608-257-0945
Email: jbednarek@hurleyburish.com
Website: www.hurleyburish.com
Practice Areas: Criminal Defense in State and Federal Court, OWI/DUI Defense, Appeals
Marcus J. Berghahn
Hurley Burish, S.C.
33 E. Main St. Suite 400
Madison, WI 53703
Phone: 608-257-0945
Email: mberghahn@hurleyburish.com
Website: www.hurleyburish.com
Practice Areas: Criminal Defense in State and Federal Courts at both the Trial and Appellate Level, Appeals, Internal investigations, University Disciplinary Proceedings
James E. Braza
Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-225-1421
Email: jbraza@dkattorneys.com
Website: www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Construction Transactions and Litigation, Insurance Coverage Disputes, Arbitration and other Alternative Dispute Resolution Proceedings
Mark D. Burish
Hurley Burish, S.C.
33 E. Main St. Suite 400
Madison, WI 53703
Phone: 608-257-0945
Email: mburish@hurleyburish.com
Website: www.hurleyburish.com
Practice Areas: Estate Planning, Family Law, Real Estate, Probate
and Probate Litigation, Corporate and Business Law, Wills and Revocable Living Trusts
Louis B. Butler, Jr.
DeWitt LLP
13845 Bishop’s Drive, Suite 300
Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005
Phone: 262-754-2886
Email: lbb@dewittllp.com
Website: www.dewittllp.com
Practice Areas: Construction Industry, Environmental Law, Litigation
Peyton B. Engel
Hurley Burish, S.C.
33 E. Main St. Suite 400
Madison, WI 53703
Phone: 608-257-0945
Email: pengel@hurleyburish.com
Website: www.hurleyburish.com
Practice Areas: Civil Litigation, Investigation, Consultation and Testimony, Internet and Computer Forensic Analysis, Representation of Licensed Professionals, Certified Information Systems Security Professional (CISSP)
Andrew W. Erlandson
Hurley Burish, S.C.
33 E. Main St. Suite 400
Madison, WI 53703
Phone: 608-257-0945
Email: aerlandson@hurleyburish.com
Website: www.hurleyburish.com
Practice Areas: Civil and Commercial Disputes, Shareholder Disputes, Business Law, Intellectual Property, Business Torts, Probate Disputes and
Will Contests
Patrick J. Fiedler
Hurley Burish, S.C.
33 E. Main St. Suite 400
Madison, WI 53703
Phone: 608-257-0945
Email: pfiedler@hurleyburish.com
Website: www.hurleyburish.com
Practice Areas: Mediation and Arbitration in Civil and Family Cases, Independent Investigator Performing Witness Interviews
SEAN FRYE
Axley Attorneys
N20W22981 Watertown Road
Waukesha, WI 53086
Phone: 262.409.2287
Email: sfrye@axley.com
Website: www.axley.com
Practice Areas: Environmental, Water Law, DOT
DON GALLO
Axley Attorneys
N20W22981 Watertown Road
Waukesha, WI 53086
Phone: 262-409-2283
Email: dgallo@axley.com
Website: www.axley.com
Practice Areas: Environmental, Regulatory Compliance, DNR
SAUL GLAZER
Axley Attorneys
2 E. Mifflin Street, Ste. 200
Madison, WI 53703
Phone: 608-260-2473
Email: sglazer@axley.com
Website: www.axley.com
Practice Areas: Construction Defect, Construction Mediation, Lien Claims, Employment Matters
Shawn M. Govern
DeWitt LLP
13845 Bishop’s Drive, Suite 300
Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005
Phone: 262-754-2867
Email: smg@dewittllp.com
Website: www.dewittllp.com
Practice Areas: Bankruptcy, Business, Construction Industry, Litigation, Personal Injury, Real Estate, Land Use & Construction, Trusts & Estates
Robert W. Habich
Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-225-1474
Email: rhabich@dkattorneys.com
Website: www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Commercial Finance, Construction, Corporate, Mergers and Acquisitions, Real Estate
Aaron E. Hall
Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-225-1411
Email: ahall@dkattorneys.com
Website: www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Construction, Commercial Litigation, Insurance
Coverage Disputes
MICHEAL HAHN
Axley Attorneys
2 E. Mifflin Street, Ste. 200
Madison, WI 53703
Phone: 608-260-2483
Email: mhahn@axley.com
Website: www.axley.com
Practice Areas: OSHA/MSHA, Water Law, Frac Sand Mining
John W. Hein
Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-225-1418
Email: jhein@dkattorneys.com
Website: www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Commercial Litigation, Real Estate
TOM HOFBAUER
Axley Attorneys
N20W22981 Watertown Road
Waukesha, WI 53086
Phone: 262.409.2279
Email: thofbauer@axley.com
Website: www.axley.com
Practice Areas: Construction Defect, Construction Mediation/Arbitration
Stephen P. Hurley
Hurley Burish, S.C.
33 E. Main St. Suite 400
Madison, WI 53703
Phone: 608-257-0945
Email: shurlely@hurleyburish.com
Website: www.hurleyburish.com
Practice Areas: Criminal Defense in State and Federal Court, Complex Civil Litigation in State and Federal Court, Employment Law
Kimberly A. Hurtado
Hurtado & Zimmerman
1011 N. Mayfair Rd., Suite 204
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
Phone: 414-727-6250
Email: khurtado@hzattys.com
Website: www.hzattys.com
Practice Areas: Construction Law, Real Estate Law, Public Finance Law
Christopher J. Jaekels
Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-225-1409
Email: cjaekels@dkattorneys.com
Website: www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Construction Transactions, Real Estate, Land Use, Zoning, Corporate Regulatory, Environmental Law
Andrea G. Jahimiak
Hurtado & Zimmerman
1011 N. Mayfair Rd., Suite 204
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
Phone: 414-727-6250
Email: ajahimiak@hzattys.com
Website: www.hzattys.com
Practice Areas: Construction Law, Dispute Resolution, Business Law
Olivia M. Kelley
DeWitt LLP
13845 Bishop’s Drive, Suite 300
Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005
Phone: 262-754-2863
Email: omk@dewittllp.com
Website: www.dewittllp.com
Practice Areas: Business, Construction Industry, Litigation, Real Estate, Land Use & Construction, Tax & Tax Advocacy
Bryan T. Kroes
Hurtado & Zimmerman
1011 N. Mayfair Rd., Suite 204
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
Phone: 414-727-6250
Email: bkroes@hzattys.com
Website: www.hzattys.com
Practice Areas: Construction Law, Real Estate Law, Public Finance Law
William E. McCardell
DeWitt LLP
2 East Mifflin Street, Suite 600
Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Phone: 608-252-9353
Email: wem@dewittllp.com
Website: www.dewittllp.com
Practice Areas: Business, Construction Industry, Labor & Employment Relations, Litigation, Mining & Natural Resources Industry, Real Estate, Land Use & Construction, Transportation & Logistics Industry
Matthew R. McClean
Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-225-1420
Email: mmcclean@dkattorneys.com
Website: www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Construction and Commercial Litigation, Insurance Coverage Disputes, Environmental Law
Deborah C. Meiners
DeWitt LLP
2 East Mifflin Street, Suite 600
Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Phone: 608-252-9266
Email: dcm@dewittllp.com
Website: www.dewittllp.com
Practice Areas: Appeals, Construction Industry, Insurance, Labor & Employment Relations, Litigation, Title Insurance Litigation
Elizabeth K. Miles
Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-225-1491
Email: emiles@dkattorneys.com
Website: www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Construction Litigation, Environmental Law
John C. Mitby
Hurley Burish, S.C.
33 E. Main St. Suite 400
Madison, WI 53703
Phone: 608-257-0945
Email: jmitby@hurleyburish.com
Website: www.hurleyburish.com
Practice Areas: Business and Corporate Law, Class Action, Commercial Litigation, Insurance Claims, Real Estate, Municipal Law, Employment Law, Contract Negotiation and Drafting, Construction Contracts and Insurance Issues, Mergers, Acquisitions and Business Reorganizations, Tax Exempt and Nonprofit, Elder Care Law
DANIEL J. O’BRIEN
Halling & Cayo, S.C.
320 E Buffalo St., #700
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-206-6689
Email: djo@hallingcayo.com
Website: www.hallingcayo.com
Practice Areas: Collection of Accounts Receivable, Litigation of AIA Contract Disputes, Building Defect Claims, and Sub-Contractor Disputes, Perfection, Execution, and Litigation of Construction Lien Rights, Insurance Coverage Disputes
MITCH OLSON
Axley Attorneys
2 E. Mifflin Street, Ste. 200
Madison, WI 53703
Phone: 608-283-6724
Email: molson@axley.com
Website: www.axley.com
Practice Areas: Aggregate Permitting, Frac Sand Mining, Environmental Regulation & Disputes
Brian J. Pfeil
Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-225-1414
Email: bpfeil@dkattorneys.com
Website: www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Construction, Commercial Finance
Ronald R. Ragatz
DeWitt LLP
2 East Mifflin Street, Suite 600
Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Phone: 608-252-9351
Email: rrr@dewittllp.com
Website: www.dewittllp.com
Practice Areas: Bankruptcy, Business, Construction Industry, Environmental Law, Litigation, Title Insurance Litigation
David E. Saperstein
Hurley Burish, S.C.
33 E. Main St. Suite 400
Madison, WI 53703
Phone: 608-257-0945
Email: dsaperstein@hurleyburish.com
Website: www.hurleyburish.com
Practice Areas: Criminal Defense, OWI/DUI Defense, Appeals
Susan G. Schellinger
Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-225-1492
Email: sschellinger@dkattorneys.com
Website: www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Construction and Commercial Litigation, Insurance Coverage Disputes, Arbitration and other Alternative Dispute Resolution Proceedings
Daniel J. Schlichting
Hurley Burish, S.C.
33 E. Main St. Suite 400
Madison, WI 53703
Phone: 608-257-0945
Email: dschlic@hurleyburish.com
Website: www.hurleyburish.com
Practice Areas: Business law, Estate Planning, Family Law, Representing Individuals in Family Law Proceedings
Sarah E. Schuchardt
Hurley Burish, S.C.
33 E. Main St. Suite 400
Madison, WI 53703
Phone: 608-257-0945
Email: sschuchardt@hurleyburish.com
Website: www.hurleyburish.com
Practice Areas: Criminal Defense, Family Law, Liquor Licensing
Megan A. Senatori
DeWitt LLP
2 East Mifflin Street, Suite 600
Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Phone: 608-252-9395
Email: ms@dewittllp.com
Website: www.dewittllp.com
Practice Areas: Appeals, Litigation, Construction Industry
Brian R. Smigelski
DeWitt LLP
13845 Bishop’s Drive, Suite 300
Brookfield, Wisconsin 53005
Phone: 262-754-2844
Email: brs@dewittllp.com
Website: www.dewittllp.com
Practice Areas: Construction Industry, Labor & Employment Relations, Litigation, Real Estate, Land Use & Construction
Elizabeth L. Spencer
Hurley Burish, S.C.
33 E. Main St. Suite 400
Madison, WI 53703
Phone: 608-257-0945
Email: spencer@hurleyburish.com
Website: www.hurleyburish.com
Practice Areas: Business Law, Intellectual Property, Contract Negotiation and Drafting, Employment Law, Real Estate, Estate Planning
Ryan M. Spott
Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-225-1478
Email: rspott@dkattorneys.com
Website: www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Construction, Corporate, Municipal Law, Real Estate
BUCK SWEENEY
Axley Attorneys
2 E. Mifflin Street, Ste. 200
CMadison, WI 53703
Phone: 608-283-6743
Email: csweeney@axley.com
Website: www.axley.com
Practice Areas: OSHA/MSHA, Contracts, Environmental, Lien Claims, Trucking/Transportation, DOT, Permitting/Licensing, Frac Sand Mining
SEAN M. SWEENEY
Halling & Cayo, S.C.
320 E Buffalo St., #700
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-206-6689
Email: sms@hallingcayo.com
Website: www.hallingcayo.com
Practice Areas: Collection of Accounts Receivable, Litigation of AIA Contract Disputes, Building Defect Claims, and Sub-Contractor Disputes, Perfection, Execution, and Litigation of Construction Lien Rights, Insurance Coverage Disputes.
Joseph E. Tierney IV
Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-225-1471
Email: jtierney@dkattorneys.com
Website: www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Real Estate, Construction, Corporate Law
Michael Van Someren
Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-225-1433
Email: mvansomeren@dkattorneys.com
Website: www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Construction, Corporate, Real Estate
Anthony R. Varda
DeWitt LLP
2 East Mifflin Street, Suite 600
Madison, Wisconsin 53703
Phone: 608-252-9334
Email: arv@dewittllp.com
Website: www.dewittllp.com
Practice Areas: Construction Industry, Litigation, Real Estate, Land Use & Construction, Title Insurance Litigation, Transportation & Logistics Industry
Thomas S. Vercauteren
Hurley Burish, S.C.
33 E. Main St. Suite 400
Madison, WI 53703
Phone: 608-257-0945
Email: tvercauteren@hurleyburish.com
Website: www.hurleyburish.com
Practice Areas: Estate Planning, Probate, Tax Law, Special Needs Planning, Trust Administration, Real Estate and Business
Ted A. Warpinski
Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
318 S. Washington St., Suite 300
Green Bay, WI 54301
Phone: 920-431-2236
Email: twarpinski@dkattorneys.com
Website: www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Construction, Environmental Law
Ryan M. Wiesner
Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-225-1443
Email: rwiesner@dkattorneys.com
Website: www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Construction Industry, Litigation
Lisa Kleiner Wood
Davis|Kuelthau, s.c.
111 E. Kilbourn Ave., Suite 1400
Milwaukee, WI 53202
Phone: 414-225-1416
Email: lwood@dkattorneys.com
Website: www.dkattorneys.com
Practice Areas: Construction Transactions, Commercial and Residential Real Estate, Mergers and Acquisitions
Brian R. Zimmerman
Hurtado & Zimmerman
1011 N. Mayfair Rd., Suite 204
Wauwatosa, WI 53226
Phone: 414-727-6250
Email: bzimmerman@hzattys.com
Website: www.hzattys.com
Practice Areas: Construction Law, Real Estate Law, Public Finance Law