Sun Prairie sues contractors over natural gas explosion

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Sun Prairie has filed a lawsuit against two contractors in connection with a deadly natural-gas explosion that hit the city’s downtown this past summer.

The Wisconsin State Journal reports the city filed a lawsuit on Friday against VC Tech and Bear Communications. A VC Tech worker was blamed for rupturing a natural-gas line in downtown Sun Prairie in July while installing a fiber-optic cable. The ensuing explosion destroyed half a city block and killed the firefighter Corey Barr.

VC Tech had been contracted for the fiber-optics work by Bear Communications.

The lawsuit alleges both businesses had failed to determine the line’s location, that Bear hadn’t verified that VC Tech was licensed to do that sort of work and that Indianapolis company USIC Locating Services had failed to properly mark underground utilities in Sun Prairie’s downtown.

The lawsuit seeks unspecified damages and costs.

Barr’s widow sued Bear, VC Tech, USIC and We Energies in December.