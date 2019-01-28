WITH A VENGEANCE: Winter hits Wisconsin hard

Following an unseasonably warm December, winter made itself felt with snow storms last week and this. Temperatures are expected to fall to dangerously low levels later this week.

As a winter storm system moves through the upper Midwest, snow plows clears snow from the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 12/18 in Madison on Wednesday. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP) Sparse traffic moves down East Washington Avenue in Madison towards the State Capitol following a snowfall on Wednesday. (Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP) A plow removes snow along West Wisconsin Avenue at North 8th Street in Milwaukee on Monday. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP) Bill Stalvey, of Manitowoc, clears the sidewalk in front of his shop, B & B Off Road and Performance RC, in Manitowoc on Monday. (Joshua Clark/The Post-Crescent via AP) Overlays Previous Next Previous Next