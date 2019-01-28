Quantcast
WITH A VENGEANCE: Winter hits Wisconsin hard

By: Associated Press January 28, 2019 12:17 pm

Following an unseasonably warm December, winter made itself felt with snow storms last week and this. Temperatures are expected to fall to dangerously low levels later this week.

As a winter storm system moves through the upper Midwest, snow plows clears snow from the westbound lanes of U.S. Highway 12/18 in Madison on Wednesday. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

Sparse traffic moves down East Washington Avenue in Madison towards the State Capitol following a snowfall on Wednesday. (Steve Apps/Wisconsin State Journal via AP)

A plow removes snow along West Wisconsin Avenue at North 8th Street in Milwaukee on Monday. (Mike De Sisti/Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel via AP)

Bill Stalvey, of Manitowoc, clears the sidewalk in front of his shop, B & B Off Road and Performance RC, in Manitowoc on Monday. (Joshua Clark/The Post-Crescent via AP)

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

