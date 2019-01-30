Foxconn making changes to massive factory project (UPDATE)

By SCOTT BAUER

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Foxconn Technology Group said on Wednesday it is changing its plans for its $10 billion Wisconsin campus, shifting it away from being a blue-collar factory to a research hub, while insisting it remains committed to creating 13,000 jobs as promised.

The much-ballyhooed plant was heralded by President Donald Trump and former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to bring manufacturing back to the Midwest and the United States. Foxconn, a major supplier to Apple, is the world’s largest contract maker of electronics and the largest private employer in China.

In a statement on Wednesday, Foxconn said it remains committed to the project, the creation of 13,000 jobs and “to our long-term investment in Wisconsin.” But because the global market that existed when the project was first announced in 2017 has shifted, “this has necessitated the adjustment of plans for all projects, including Wisconsin.”

Louis Woo, special assistant to the Foxconn CEO, Terry Gou, told Reuters in a story published Wednesday that the company has scaled back, and possibly even shelved, its plans to build liquid-crystal-display panel screens in Wisconsin.

“In terms of TV, we have no place in the U.S.,” Woo told Reuters. “We can’t compete.”

Woo said a factory would not be built in Wisconsin: “You can’t use a factory to view our Wisconsin investment.”

Instead, Woo said Foxconn wants to build a “technology hub” that would largely consist of research centers along with packaging and assembly operations.

Woo said about three-quarters of the jobs created will be in research and development and design, rather than blue-collar manufacturing.

Foxconn said in its statement that it was broadening its investments in Wisconsin to ensure the company and its workforce will be positioned for long-term success. A new priority will be research and the development of advanced industrial-internet technologies and the production of high-tech applications for schools, health care, entertainment and sports, security and “smart” cities, Foxconn said.

The Taiwanese company billed the massive 20 million-square-foot Wisconsin campus as its first North American site for the manufacturer of the sort of next-generation liquid-crystal-display panels that can be used in a wide variety of products, including large-screen TVs, self-driving cars, notebooks and monitors.

Wisconsin state and local governments promised roughly $4 billion to Foxconn, the largest incentive in state history and the biggest promised by a state to a foreign corporation in U.S. history. In return, Foxconn was required to invest $10 billion and create 13,000 jobs.

It hired 178 full-time jobs rather than the 260 targeted in 2018, failing to earn a state tax credit worth up to $9.5 million.

A spokeswoman for Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, a Democrat who was critical of Foxconn in the campaign against Walker, did not immediately return a message seeking comment. A spokesman for the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, which brokered the deal with Foxconn, also did not immediately return a message.

Wisconsin Republican legislative leaders who pushed the Foxconn project also did not immediately return messages on Wednesday.

Democratic critics, including Evers, said the incentives promised to Foxconn were too rich and questioned whether the company would ever fulfill its promises. They also said Foxconn’s plans to draw water from Lake Michigan posed serious environmental risks .

“Every step of the way Foxconn has overpromised and under-delivered,” said Wisconsin Assembly Minority Leader Gordon Hintz in a statement. “This news is devastating for the taxpayers of Wisconsin. We were promised manufacturing jobs. We were promised state of the art LCD production. We were promised a game-changing economic opportunity for our state. And now, it appears Foxconn is living up to their failed track record in the U.S. — leaving another state and community high and dry.”