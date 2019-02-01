Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Big Minn. contractor takes step toward reorganization

Big Minn. contractor takes step toward reorganization

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires February 1, 2019 7:07 am

Hoping to rebound from financial troubles and a legal battle with its former lender Sunrise Bank, the Minneapolis builder and developer Thor Cos. has hired Manchester Cos. as its chief reorganization officer.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo