US construction spending up 0.8 percent in November

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER, AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. construction spending edged up in November as a gain in home building helped offset weakness in nonresidential construction.

The Commerce Department said on Friday that construction spending rose by 0.8 percent in November after showing a 0.1 percent gain in October and a 1.8 percent decline in September.

The strength in November came from a 3.5 percent jump in spending on home building. That resulted from a 2.6 percent increase in apartment construction, a development that offset a 1.8 percent drop in spending on single-family construction.

Spending on non-residential construction fell by 1.2 percent, especially on offices and shopping centers.

Public construction activity was also down in November, falling by 0.9 percent after shwoing a 1.5 percent gain in October.

The release of the construction reporter for November was delayed because of the recent partial government shutdown.