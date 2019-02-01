Quantcast
Trending
Home / Construction / US construction spending up 0.8 percent in November

US construction spending up 0.8 percent in November

By: Associated Press February 1, 2019 11:46 am

Construction workers install the roof of a new townhouse in Wood-Ridge, New Jersey, on Feb. 26, 2018. U.S. construction spending edged up in November as a gain in home building helped offset weakness in nonresidential construction. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Construction workers install a roof on a new townhouse in Wood-Ridge, New Jersey, on Feb. 26, 2018. U.S. construction spending edged up in November as a gain in home building helped offset weakness in nonresidential construction. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER, AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. construction spending edged up in November as a gain in home building helped offset weakness in nonresidential construction.

The Commerce Department said on Friday that construction spending rose by 0.8 percent in November after showing a 0.1 percent gain in October and a 1.8 percent decline in September.

The strength in November came from a 3.5 percent jump in spending on home building. That resulted from a 2.6 percent increase in apartment construction, a development that offset a 1.8 percent drop in spending on single-family construction.

Spending on non-residential construction fell by 1.2 percent, especially on offices and shopping centers.

Public construction activity was also down in November, falling by 0.9 percent after shwoing a 1.5 percent gain in October.

The release of the construction reporter for November was delayed because of the recent partial government shutdown.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2019 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo