Classes relocated at UW-Madison after water damage

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Some classes are being moved on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus after flooding this weekend caused damage to two buildings.

Both Vilas Hall and the Chemistry Building were closed because of the damage.

The university said on Sunday morning that a pipe had burst inside Vilas Hall, damaging several floors. On Friday, a water-main break affected the Chemistry Building’s first floor, basement, sub-basement and elevators.

Classes in those two buildings will need to be moved on Monday and Tuesday. The Wisconsin State Journal reports students and faculty are being asked to check their university emails to learn where they should go.