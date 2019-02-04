Mortenson moving Wisconsin office to Milwaukee

The Minnesota contracting giant Mortenson Construction announced plans on Monday to move its Wisconsin office from Brookfield to the Honey Creek Corporate Center just north Interstate 94 in Milwaukee.

Mortenson has had an office at 17595 W. Sarah Lane, in Brookfield, for more than 20 years. The company plans to move into the Honey Creek Corporate Center, east of the Zoo Interchange, by Sept. 1. The new office will have 21,000 feet of space and will provide a highly visible location and features such as an on-site cafeteria and fitness center.

“Our new office will reflect our expertise in corporate environments, our brand, and innovative, forward thinking,” said Scott Heberlein, vice president and general manager at Mortenson. “In listening to our team members, we selected a location that incorporates their ideas, which gives us the opportunity to create a workplace of the future that encourages collaboration with our team members, partners, and customers.”

Mortenson, whose headquarters is in Golden Valley, Minnesota, will be a much-needed tenant at the Honey Creek Corporate Center. Officials at the center recently learned another tenant of theirs, Graef USA, would be moving into the former Grand Avenue mall in downtown Milwaukee, a property now named The Avenue.

Mortenson has overseen work on some of the biggest projects undertaken in Milwaukee and other parts of Wisconsin in recent years. The company’s resume includes the $524 million Fiserv Forum – where the Milwaukee Bucks play home games – as well as numerous hospitals and other health-care related projects.