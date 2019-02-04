Quantcast
Records: Tyco knew of contamination 4 years before reporting

By: Associated Press February 4, 2019 12:26 pm

MARINETTE, Wis. (AP) — State records show a Wisconsin company that makes firefighting foam knew it was contaminating groundwater at least four years before it had notified residents of the danger.

The Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel reports that Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources records say Tyco Fire Products discovered soil and well contamination in 2013 at the Marinette manufacturer’s fire-training property. The contamination stemmed from a class of chemicals known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, which are linked to cancer and other health troubles.

In 2017, Tyco acknowledged that the chemicals had spread beyond its plant and went on to provide bottled water to residents.

Fraser Engerman, a Tyco spokesman, said Tyco hadn’t reported the discovery in 2013 because people hadn’t known as much about PFAS as they do know today. Tyco also says it didn’t know  until 2016 that any contamination had extended beyond the property.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

